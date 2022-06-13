Stoke-on-Trent Waterworld: New complaints after reopening
People who went to a water park when it reopened after an evacuation said they experienced breathing difficulties during their visit.
Waterworld in Stoke-on-Trent closed last Wednesday after customers reported feeling unwell, with 46 treated by paramedics.
But one woman who visited with her daughter when the venue reopened on Friday said they had to leave due to coughing fits and streaming eyes.
The park has been asked for comment.
It previously said tests found no issues, calling the emergency service response an over-reaction.
Hannah Britton told the BBC her daughter still had a sore throat and cough on Saturday.
She added she herself "also struggled with breathing at times" during the night.
Russell Goldman, whose son had gone to Waterworld on Friday with friends, said: "They all came out with very sore eyes, coughs and a bad chest."
Raphael Berwitz, from Manchester, said his wife, their son and two of his friends also visited on Friday.
After a couple of hours, he explained, the boys reported feeling unwell, said they wanted to leave, and had "itchy eyes, burning throats and a cough".
A doctor gave his son treatment the same evening but Mr Berwitz said that on Saturday he was "still coughing, leaving him in tears". He added: "One of his friends is still suffering with itchy eyes."
Following last Wednesday's evacuation, two people were taken to hospital, with the 46 treated for complaints including nausea and itchy skin.
At the time, the venue said only a "small number" of customers reported issues.
One boy who swam there on Wednesday was later treated for potential chlorine poisoning, with other customers reporting an overpowering chlorine smell that made them retch.
Waterworld said last week that tests had so far not shown any harmful substances in the water, with air samples showing normal levels of chlorine gas.
