Roger and Bradley Stockton: Tributes paid to TT racers
- Published
Tributes have been paid to a father and son who died in a crash as they raced at the Isle of Man TT.
Roger and Bradley Stockton, from Crewe, were killed during the second lap of the second sidecar race on Friday.
The motorcycle racing team they rode for has announced it will shut down following the tragedies.
In a Facebook post, Dennis Wakeling, of Dennis Menace Racing, said the duo was at the heart of the team and he would "send the team with them to heaven".
He said his heart was broken and sent his "thoughts and deepest sympathies" to their family.
Passenger Bradley, 21, was a newcomer to the event, while his father last competed at the TT in 2017.
Roger Stockton, 56, worked for the Crewe-based truck company, Cooper Buckley, for more than 20 years and the firm said his loss would leave a "huge hole in the company".
His son's employers, ABP Motorsport in Shavington, described him on social media as "funny, brave and brilliant".
Bradley Stockton played for Sunday league side Cooper Buckley FC.
Steve Mallor, assistant coach said: "On the pitch [Bradley] played for everyone.
"He was a little firey character but with a heart of gold off the pitch."
Friend Ross Martin said there was "never a dull moment" when they were together.
Three other competitors have died at the 2022 TT which returned after a two-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
French driver Cesar Chanal also died during the sidecar races, while Northern Ireland's Davy Morgan suffered fatal injuries in the first Supersport race, and Welsh rider Mark Purslow was killed in qualifying.
