Staffordshire Ironman entrant dies after becoming ill
- Published
A participant in an Ironman triathlon has died after being taken ill during the event.
Organisers of Ironman 70.3 Staffordshire said the athlete became unwell in Sunday's swim section of the race and later died in hospital.
The 1.2-mile (1.9km) swim at Chasewater was the first of the three disciplines.
Ironman England said: "We share our greatest sympathy with the family and friends of the athlete.
"We will continue to offer them our support as they go through this very difficult time."
The swim was followed by a 56-mile (90km) cycle into Stafford, finishing with a 13.1-mile (21km) run through the town centre.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.