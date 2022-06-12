Foxfield Railway: Cash raised for heritage railway hit by vandals
Supporters of a heritage railway that was attacked by vandals three times in a week have raised almost £1,500 towards repairs.
Volunteers who run Foxfield Railway at Caverswall, Staffordshire, said damage caused in the latest attack on Friday would cost more than £25,000 to fix.
Vandals smashed 24 panes of glass on a Class 142 Pender, which was being prepared for trips, and broke signals.
Those who run the railway set up an online fundraiser asking for support.
The Foxfield Railway Society said it needed help bringing its trains back to life following the "reckless act of vandalism".
"The damage caused will run into the tens of thousands of pounds, which is a devastating blow to the volunteers that work so hard to preserve the railway that is at the heart of the local community," it said.
Staffordshire Police are investigating Friday's incident as well as smaller acts of vandalism at the site earlier in the week.
Harry Alcock, a volunteer for 12 years, said the Pacer was a recent addition to the railway and a lot of work had gone into getting it ready for passenger trips this summer.
He said this was now unlikely to happen, but they hoped to resume steam train trips next month.
The society was set up to preserve the line after the colliery closed in 1965 and they were keen to tell its story, he added.
