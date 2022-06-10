Red routes to be introduced on two Stoke-on-Trent roads
Two major roads in Stoke-on-Trent are to become red routes, meaning motorists are not allowed to stop on the streets.
They will apply on College Road in Shelton and Station Road by Stoke-on-Trent station from 20 June.
Waiting "for a limited time period" would be allowed in existing limited waiting bays/loading bays, the city council said.
The red routes, marked by red lines, are designed to reduce congestion and delays to traffic.
They were also designed to "improve road safety and air quality" and help bus operators to improve journey times, the council said.
It said following the addition of red routes on City Road and Waterloo Road in 2020, there had been "a dramatic decrease in congestion, dangerous parking and an increase in traffic flow through the city".
Work will start on the latest red routes on Monday.
"We appreciate the works may cause some delays and disruption and thank road users, local residents and businesses for their co-operation during this time," cabinet member for infrastructure, regeneration and heritage Daniel Jellyman said.
