West Midlands Ambulance service to recruit almost 500
- Published
West Midlands Ambulance Service is hoping to recruit almost 500 student paramedics.
The organisation, the first of its kind in the country to be rated outstanding by inspectors, has faced increasing pressure in recent months.
One boss warned it could face collapse in the summer unless ambulance delays outside hospitals were reduced.
Amid record delays, it said it wanted to hire 484 people across the region.
Recruitment manager Louise Jones said it was looking to "further bolster our front-line staffing levels across the whole of our region" and was looking to recruit across Birmingham, Black Country, Coventry, Warwickshire, Herefordshire, Shropshire, Worcestershire and Staffordshire.
For the first time, she said, the trust would also be accepting applications to the student paramedic programme from individuals awaiting A-Level or other Level 3 results.
Recruitment events will be held at Shrewsbury Town FC in Shropshire on 15 June between 18:00 and 20:00 BST and at Himley Hall Armed Forces Day in Dudley on 26 June between 11:00 and 17:00 BST.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk