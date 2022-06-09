Cat's eye removed after Stoke-on-Trent pellet gun attack
A cat has suffered brain damage and had to have an eye removed after being shot with a pellet gun.
The animal, called Toto, was attacked in Stoke-on-Trent on Monday and was taken for emergency treatment, Staffordshire Police said.
They spoke to the owner at their home on Hartshill Road on Tuesday where the nearly three-year-old cat is recovering.
Det Insp Scott McGrath called it a "highly distressing" crime.
"I would encourage anyone who knows anything about this offence to get in touch with us as soon as possible," he added.
