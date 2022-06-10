M6 crackdown: Driver filmed holding drink and phone
A driver was filmed holding a drink, phone and using just two fingers to steer his van by police patrolling busy roads in an unmarked HGV.
A lorry driver was also spotted with both hands in a tobacco pouch and rolling a cigarette on the M40.
The footage was released to mark the launch of a week-long campaign from 13 June on the M6.
More than 28,000 offences have been recorded by officers in Operation Tramline HGV cabs since 2015.
The national safety initiative was launched by National Highways to support its partners in roads policing.
The most common offences were not wearing a seatbelt, more than 8,300, and using a mobile phone, over 7,100, the roads organisation said.
The van driver who was on the A500 in Stoke-on-Trent "transfers the phone to his left hand and picks up a drink in his right hand, leaving just two fingers on the wheel", it added.
He "then takes both hands completely off the wheel to put down his drink and move the phone back to his right hand".
The lorry driver "rolls a cigarette as he drives along the M40 in Warwickshire before looking over to see the camera rolling in the HGV next to him".
Other footage shows the moment a driver who is not wearing his seatbelt is spotted by Warwickshire Police.
Unmarked HGV cabs will be used as part of the multi-agency week of action called Operation Vertebrae along the length of the M6 from 13 to 19 June.
National Highways said it deals with almost 180 reported incidents on that motorway every day.
