Stoke-on-Trent news cutting links unknown soldiers to family tree
- Published
A woman who found an 80-year-old newspaper clipping tucked inside a family bible says it has helped rewrite her family tree.
Gwyneth Harding, of Tunstall, Stoke-on-Trent, found the 1943 cutting from the Evening Sentinel in her attic.
It depicts six soldiers from the North Staffordshire area, all related, who were serving in World War Two.
"There were three soldiers to the right of the article, I had never heard of before," Mrs Harding said.
"But I do know that they must be related because it said they were the nephews of my great grandmother."
The family tree enthusiast said she prided herself on knowing who her relatives were.
The article, headlined: "More North Staffordshire Fighting Men" was captioned: "The three sons, a son-in-law, and three nephews of Mrs Maskery of 20 York Street Hanley, who are serving."
Mrs Harding, 59, said she was at first shocked but then pleasantly surprised to find the reference to the unknown family members.
"I've had the family bible for 40 years, it's been up there in the loft, but I came across this and I've never seen it before in my life," she told BBC Radio Stoke.
She said she wants to track down any living relatives of the three.
"I'd prefer to get to hear it first hand rather than trying to trawl the internet and try to go through documents - it would be nice to speak to family," she said.
The soldiers were named as Private H Thorpe, Driver E Chevin and Private A E Thorpe.
"To find out that you've got cousins or uncles that you didn't know existed - it's like a Pandora's box and it would be so nice to solve the jigsaw puzzle," she added.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk