Trentham Monkey Forest celebrates Barbary macaques' birth
- Published
A monkey attraction is celebrating after the birth of six rare Barbary macaques.
The macaques were born high in the trees at Trentham Monkey Forest in Stoke-on-Trent.
They are a highly endangered species, with less than 8,000 living in the wild.
Park Director Matt Lovatt said he was excited for visitors to see the new additions to the family, which are "doing brilliantly".
Head guide Anna Smith said, "It's great to have babies for visitors and the park team to welcome to the Forest."
"The new arrivals are doing brilliantly, and we can't wait to see them develop in the coming weeks and months."
