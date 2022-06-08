Waterworld visitors report nausea and eye irritations
A water park has been evacuated after visitors reported nausea, as well as irritated eyes and throats.
Staffordshire Police said officers were on site after being called to Festival Way, Stoke-on-Trent, at 14:00 BST.
West Midlands Ambulance Service said it had also dispatched crews and urged people to avoid the area.
It said teams were assessing a number of people who reported feeling unwell and had specialist resources there.
The majority of people at the scene had been given medical advice and discharged, police said.
Georgina Middleton was at the leisure centre when it was evacuated and said: "Everyone was coming out with coughs and sneezes and itchy skin, so they took everyone out and checked them over.
"I'm OK, I've just got a bit of a cough and a sneeze myself and I feel a bit dizzy."
Adam Gratton was at the scene for BBC Radio Stoke and said people had reported a strong smell of chlorine that was so overpowering people were retching.
An air ambulance had also been at the scene.
Mike Roberts, from Chester, said his wife and two sons were among those evacuated.
"Staff were being sick, people had burning eyes," he said.
"My wife pulled the boys out of the pool and when she got outside she saw emergency services outside.
"They have been checked over by paramedics and my son was asked if he wanted to go to hospital.
"I was very concerned, I left work straight away in case I needed to get to Stoke," he said. "They're OK though, they're on their way home."
Staffordshire Police said a portion of Festival Way had been closed to allow for emergency access.
