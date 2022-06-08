Lorry catches fire in Tamworth A5 crash
Explosions have been reported after a lorry caught fire in a crash on a dual carriageway.
It happened at about 10:55 BST on the A5, in Tamworth, near the roundabout for the Ventura Retail Park, Staffordshire Police said.
Two lorries and a car were involved and one of the HGVs caught fire. Posts on Twitter described explosions.
Three adults and a child were checked by paramedics with one having minor injuries, the fire service said.
The A5 has been closed in both directions between the A51 and B5440 and National Highways said it was likely to remain shut for some time.
Drivers have been urged to take alternative routes if they can.
