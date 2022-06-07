Burntwood: Van stolen with £20,000 of wedding decorations
- Published
A business's van containing £20,000 of wedding decorations has been stolen from an industrial unit.
The white Mercedes Sprinter was parked on Cobbett Road, Burntwood, when it was taken last week.
Police said the theft had a "profound effect" on the business.
The Staffordshire force added customers' special occasions would also be "undoubtedly" compromised by the thieves' actions.
Stolen contents included 10 one-metre balls of artificial flowers, a large quantity of candles and vases, and crates containing rose gold pots.
Officers urged anyone who had seen anything suspicious, including any of the items up for sale, to contact them.
"This theft has had a profound effect on the business and undoubtedly on the events and individuals they were due to cater for," said Ch Insp David Wain, vehicle crime lead for Staffordshire Police.
"Thankfully, the business has been able to replace many of the items last minute, but the theft of the van remains a significant loss."
Other items which were stolen with the van included pink patterned table cloths, pink chiffon drapes, a rose gold candelabra and a 5ft mirror.
The van was taken some time between 15:00 BST on Friday and 08:40 BST on Saturday, police said.
