Stafford man to carry fridge up Snowdon for charity
- Published
A man says he wants to raise awareness of mental health issues by climbing Snowdon while carrying a fridge on his back.
Ex-serviceman Michael Copeland, from Stafford, is raising money for the Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM).
He has already raised more than £700 ahead of his mountain challenge, which he hopes to complete on 16 July.
The fridge, he says, represents the "burden mental health can have on us".
Mr Copeland, a bodybuilder, explained he used the gym to help with his own mental health and began hiking about a year ago.
He said he wanted to encourage people to find "positive outlets" to help their minds stay healthy.
"[Carrying a fridge] is not a normal idea I suppose, everyone I have told thinks I am a bit crazy," he said.
"[But] because I was in the army and used to carrying weight in the infantry, it was kind of two and two together."
He added: "I am a massive overthinker and a massive worrier and I do it all the time and I put a lot of pressure on myself.
"For me, the gym and being outdoors is just a massive release and I kind of want to share that with people to make people realise there are things you can do yourself to help yourself mentally."
Mr Copeland, who is raising funds via a Justgiving page, said he had trained by carrying the fridge on Cannock Chase.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk