Music and bands at Trentham Gardens' Jubilee weekend
Tourist attraction Trentham Gardens has reflected on a "fantastic" Jubilee weekend, despite Sunday's weather.
The Stoke-on-Trent site hosted beacon lighting on Thursday, staged children's activities and dancing and welcomed brass bands.
An outdoor theatre group said there were "dances outside in the rain".
Trentham Gardens said the Jubilee weekend had been "fantastic, really busy and we've had some of our busiest days ever."
Its head of horticulture and biodiversity, Carol Adams, stated it was "typical British weather", but added: "We needed a bit of rain didn't we?
"And it's not dampening people's spirits. They're still getting out and about with family and friends and children [are] letting off steam getting out in the fresh air."
Company manager for Scenic - Outdoor Theatre Danielle Edwards said it had seen "smiles from everybody".
She added it had "mixed things up... changed a few moves and we've gone with sort of what the atmosphere is allowing us to do".
Ms Edwards said: "Our Change of the Guards are looking slightly damp, but they are still beating their drum and marching along."
