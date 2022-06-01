Argentinian accused of murdering Staffordshire dog breeder dies in prison
An Argentinian national charged with murdering a Crufts dog breeder on her driveway has died in custody while awaiting trial.
Valerie Freer was killed outside her home on Lichfield Road, in Whittington, Staffordshire, on 24 February.
A post-mortem examination confirmed the 68-year-old died of neck injuries.
Alex Verdu Munoz, 26, of no fixed address, was pronounced dead on 15 May at HMP Strangeways in Manchester, Staffordshire Police said.
His death is not being treated as suspicious and his next-of-kin have been informed.
Ms Freer was a runner-up in the Best in Show category at Crufts in 2014 with one her dogs, a Samoyed named Dan The Man.
Mr Munoz was charged with her murder in March.
He was also charged with aggravated burglary, burglary, possession of a bladed article and dangerous driving which relate to incidents alleged to have taken place on 12 and 21 February.
'Provide support'
Ms Freer's family, and others affected by the offences 26-year-old Mr Munoz was alleged to have committed, continue to be supported by family liaison officers, Staffordshire Police said.
Officers in Staffordshire said they were contacted by Greater Manchester Police and the Ministry of Justice to inform them Ms Munoz had died.
Det Insp Ian Fitzgerald said: "I would like to reassure the community that we remain committed to helping the family of Valerie as well as all those affected by the events that took place in Whittington in February this year."A file will be prepared for the coroner by Greater Manchester Police, the force added.
