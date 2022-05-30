Council worker dies in van and trailer crash in Tunstall
- Published
A council worker has died after being hit by a van and a trailer in Staffordshire.
The crash happened as Stoke-on-Trent City Council's environmental services team were working on land in Canal Lane in Tunstall at about 10:50 BST.
Staffordshire Police said the 50-year-old council worker was confirmed dead at the scene and that the van driver was unhurt.
The Health and Safety Executive has been informed.
The man's next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers, Staffordshire Police said.
'Completely devastated'
The driver and passenger of the van have been helping officers with their inquiries.
A spokesperson for the council said a "tragic, fatal incident" had occurred involving one of its environmental services team while a small team worked on land off a main road in Tunstall.
"Our every thoughts are with the family, co-workers and our wider family of employees," the spokesperson said.
"We are all completely devastated.
"The circumstances of what happened are being investigated thoroughly and we will support all agencies who are involved in doing this."
