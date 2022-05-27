Woman charged with murder over fatal Rode Heath crash
- Published
A woman has been charged with murdering a pedestrian who was killed in a car crash.
Ryan Watson, 24, died after being struck by a Ford Fiesta in Rode Heath, Cheshire, on 6 May.
He had been walking on the A533 Sandbach Road, near the junction of Keats Drive, at about 23:40 BST.
Alice Wood, 22, of Draycott Cross Road in Cheadle, Staffordshire, was arrested and charged with Mr Watson's murder on Thursday.
Cheshire Police had arrested her in connection with the crash at the time of Mr Watson's death however she was later released on conditional bail.
Mr Watson was originally from Cheadle and his family said he was "the light of all our lives" and "an extremely kind and caring individual".
"All his best friends and everyone he met will have wonderful lasting memories of laughter and great times," their statement said.
After being charged, Ms Wood was remanded in custody and is due to appear at Warrington Magistrates' Court later.