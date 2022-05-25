Appeal for witnesses after victims named in A518 Staffordshire crash
Two victims of a fatal crash in Staffordshire last month, have been named by police.
Paul Pittam's red Hyundai and Diana Roberts' orange Mini Cooper S collided on the A518 between Stafford and Newport, near to Aqualate Mere, Coley, at about14:00 BST on 23 April.
Mrs Roberts' family said she would be "missed by all", while Mr Pittam's family have asked for privacy.
Staffordshire Police is continuing to appeal for witnesses.
Both drivers were single occupants of their vehicles and died at the scene.
The force added no other vehicles were thought to have been involved.
Mrs Roberts' family said she was a "beloved wife of John, and sister to Nicholas, Jane and Sally" and was "loved by all of her nephews and nieces".
Both families are being supported by specialist officers.
Police have appealed for anyone who saw what happened or has dashcam footage to come forward.
