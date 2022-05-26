Girl curtseys to cardboard cut out of queen in Milton florists
- Published
A video has been shared of a two-year-old girl curtseying to a cardboard cut-out of the Queen.
The clip of Eleanor has had thousands of views after it was shared on Facebook.
Her father, Donny Wrench, said Eleanor visits the image, put up ahead of the Platinum Jubilee in Milton, near Stoke-on-Trent, every time they pass.
Florist Amy Gough placed the cut out in her shop window and said she had seen the video shared widely.
Mr Wrench said Eleanor does her curtsey every time they pass the florists.
"It started at Christmas time with the Queen's Speech," he said.
"The only time she has ever stopped talking for someone was for the Queen."
Eleanor, he said, had been asking about flags and decorations for the Jubilee and had recognised the Queen as soon as she saw her and it "went from there".
"It is automatic, whether it is raining, we've got shopping, anything, we have to cross the road," Mr Wrench said.
"I have to do a little bow otherwise I get a dirty look off her."
Ms Gough said she saw the video on Facebook and it has since "gone massive".
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk