Lengthy process to restore fire damaged Stoke-on-Trent church
Work to repair a 170-year-old church after it was damaged by fire will be lengthy, workers have said.
The blaze in April caused significant damage to the Grade II listed St John the Evangelist church on the A34 in Trent Vale, Stoke-on-Trent.
Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service said the blaze was started due to an electrical appliance fault.
Church warden Steve Copner said progress on the repairs to the historic building was "slow".
No one was inside the church at the time of the blaze but Mr Copner said seeing the damage following the fire had been devastating.
He said scaffolding was in place around the building with a tarpaulin over the roof to protect it ahead of repair work.
The church is looking at what items can be restored and what needs to be replaced, Mr Copner said, and there are regular meetings with the insurers and project managers to discuss the plan for the work.
"It is going to be a long process," he said.
"We are getting lots of support from local community, we are getting support nationwide really, we are getting lots of messages on social media, we've had a crowdfunding appeal and that reached its target.
"We are adjusting to life with taking the services at our church centre."
Mr Copner said the work is being looked at in phases, with phase one of three currently underway.
He added: "The difficulty is what do you come across? How long does it take to repair a stained glass window? What else needs to be done?"
"So I think we are looking a minimum of a couple of years."
