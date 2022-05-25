Man killed in Tamworth crash involving lorry and cars
Published
A man has died in a crash involving a lorry and several cars, with three other people being taken to hospital.
He was in one car when the collision happened at the junction of the A5 and the A453 near Mile Oak, Tamworth, at about 17:15 BST on Tuesday.
A second man from the same vehicle was treated for potentially serious injuries and taken to hospital.
Two female patients from another car were treated for less serious injuries before going to hospital.
They were taken to Good Hope Hospital in Sutton Coldfield as a precaution, West Midlands Ambulance Service said.
The man treated for potentially serious injuries had to be cut free with help from the fire service before he was transported to Walsall Manor Hospital.
The lorry driver, a man, was assessed for minor injuries and discharged at the scene.
Following the death, an ambulance service spokesman said despite the efforts of staff "it became apparent nothing could be done to save him and he was confirmed dead at the scene".
