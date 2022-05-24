Fly-tipping probe in Lichfield after waste piles dumped in lanes
Three piles of dumped rubbish are being sifted through for evidence after blocking roads in Staffordshire.
Bedding, furniture and timber was among the waste fly-tipped in Abnalls Lane, Lichfield; Little Pipe Lane, near Chorley; and Raikes Lane, Shenstone.
Carpet and textiles were also removed.
Lichfield District Council is investigating. Councillor Elizabeth Little said: "We will go through all the fly-tipped rubbish... and prosecute the culprits if they are identified."
The cabinet member for waste and recycling said fly-tipping "causes disruption, is unsightly and impacts on the district's taxpayers because the rubbish has to be cleared and removed".
The council is appealing for anyone who recognises any of the rubbish, saw it being loaded on to a vehicle or witnessed it being dumped to get in touch, after crews were sent out on Thursday to clear the sites.
