Walleys Quarry: Landfill smell campaigners end legal fight
By Joanne Gallacher
Staffordshire political reporter
- Published
Campaigners banned from protesting outside a smelly landfill will not continue their legal fight against it amid fears they would lose.
Activists from Stop the Stink been highlighting the impact of emissions from Walleys Quarry in Silverdale, Staffordshire, on their lives.
A temporary injunction was granted against 26 people in April after the owner brought a case against them.
Red Industries maintains it has never broken rules around waste control.
A hearing to extend the injunction was due to be heard at Manchester Civil Justice Centre on Tuesday.
However a statement issued by the defendants on Monday night said they thought the "probability of winning was low".
It added even in the event criminal waste activity by Walleys Quarry could be demonstrated, the estimated defendants' legal costs to get to trial would be £100,000.
In addition, legal costs for the claimant, Red Industries, were estimated to be about £200,000 and its losses around £800,000.
Split among the defendants, this represented a financial risk to "the Walleys 26" of about £40,000 per person, which was "prohibitively risky for those involved".
The statement said that under these circumstances, it was judged that "despite a moral obligation to fight the injunction, it was not practicable to continue".
The statement said the best course of action was agreed to be a consent order signed by the defendants and agreed to by Red Industries.
The terms include an agreement not to contest the final injunction on the condition of no costs or damages against the defendants and no admission from them.
Red Industries has been contacted for comment.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk