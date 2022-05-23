Calls for Leek town centre 20mph limit 'not supported'
A councillor responsible for roads in Staffordshire says he cannot support calls for a blanket 20mph (32km/h) speed limit in a town centre.
More than 6,000 people have backed a campaign which aims to improve safety for pedestrians and cyclists in Leek.
A council meeting debate was triggered, but no further action was proposed.
County highways and transport cabinet member David Williams said speed limits were "implemented in accordance with national guidance".
According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, he stated this only advocated the use of 20mph limits or zones where pedestrian and cyclist movements "are important and need highlighting".
Mr Williams added that therefore in Staffordshire, it used advisory 20mph limits outside schools on main roads.
The county "targets available resources at road safety interventions that have the greatest impact", he said.
Leek resident Roger Warrilow, who organised the petition and spoke at Thursday's full county council meeting, said 10 years ago Staffordshire's highways department removed a town centre roundabout, which was safe.
He added it was demolished, despite the result of a referendum to keep the roundabout being four to one, and since then Leek had suffered with traffic and safety issues.
Mr Warrilow said pedestrians were "more at risk, not only in the town centre but also due to increased traffic rat runs trying to avoid the town centre chaos".
