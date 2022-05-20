Former Staffordshire Police inspector jailed over Pride mileage lie
- Published
A former police inspector has been jailed for dishonestly claiming mileage expenses after pretending to attend London's Pride parade.
Darren Oakey tried to cover up his lie by submitting photos to investigators he claimed he had taken at the event.
But they had been taken by someone else and he resigned from Staffordshire Police in June 2018 after being suspended.
Assistant Chief Constable Justin Bibby said he had let down the force.
The 52-year-old, from Stafford, previously admitted two counts of fraud by false representation and one of perverting the course of justice.
He was given a 12-month sentence at Stoke-on-Trent Crown Court on Friday.
Ass Ch Con Bibby said: "Darren Oakey was working in a position of trust. He betrayed that trust and let down his colleagues and the police service".
