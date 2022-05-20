Ukrainian refugees: JCB offering homes to 70 families
- Published
Construction equipment maker JCB has offered homes to 70 Ukrainians as its chairman calls on the government to relax refugee rules.
The firm has several company homes and a former hotel in Uttoxeter, Staffordshire, which it has prepared for women and children fleeing the conflict.
The first refugees, Nataliia Stepanenko and her two children, arrived in May.
But JCB chairman Lord Bamford said the government needs to act more swiftly.
"There is a crisis going on and it needs to be seen as a crisis and can we help," he said.
"We are saying publicly and politicians are saying they will help but then you come to the regulations and regulations don't allow it to be treated in a hurry."
Ms Stepanenko and her children Diana, 21, and Denis, 16, fled their apartment in the city of Boryspil, near the Ukrainian capital Kyiv, in February.
Her husband, Serhii, works for JCB in Ukraine but has been conscripted into his country's army.
The construction firm said Ms Stepanenko and her children took up their offer of a home near their headquarters in Staffordshire.
Ms Stepanenko said she was surprised by the proposal from another country but "it is OK, as people in Uttoxeter are real friendly".
JCB also owns a former Travelodge in Uttoxeter which it said is being prepared for a large number of families.
A Ukrainian employee who works in their Rocester plant in Staffordshire, Viktor Melnykevic, said he would help welcome the refugees.
He still has family in Ukraine, including his 68-year-old mother, and said: ""When I go to bed I can't sleep properly. My missus said don't watch too many news about Ukraine because after that I think more, I worry."
Responding to Lord Bamford's frustrations, a government spokesman said it was grateful for all offers of support and would work with groups as "we expand the scheme in a phased way".
