Staffordshire pair jailed for stabbing man forced into car boot
Two people who forced a man into the boot of their car before stabbing him multiple times have been jailed.
Henry Parkhurst and Katherine Beckham were in a Toyota Corolla on Orme Road, Newcastle-under-Lyme, when they forced the man at knifepoint into the vehicle.
After he was stabbed in the back, Staffordshire Police said, Beckham attempted to reverse over the victim but he was able to escape.
The pair were sentenced at Stoke-on-Trent Crown Court on 13 May.
After the man alerted local residents following the attack on 25 April 2021, the silver Toyota was found abandoned on Wain Avenue with fire damage to its door, the force said.
Beckham and Parkhurst were arrested a short time later, it added, with Beckham carrying a rucksack containing a bloodstained kitchen knife.
Parkhurst, 24, of HMP Dovegate, was jailed for nine years after admitting kidnapping, dangerous driving, wounding with intent and possession of a article with a blade or point.
Beckham, 27, of Albemarle Road in Newcastle-under-Lyme, was jailed for four years after pleading guilty to of kidnap, wounding with intent, possession of a blade in a public place and dangerous driving.
She was also disqualified from driving for just under four years.
Det Insp Scott McGrath said: "This was a vicious attack in view of residents who bravely helped at the scene to ensure the victim received medical treatment.
"I'm happy that Beckham and Parkhurst were handed custodial sentences for their violent offending and I hope it reassures the public that we do all we can to achieve positive outcomes for victims and communities."