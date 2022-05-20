HMYOI Werrington has highest levels of violence in England and Wales, inspectors say
A young offender institution in Staffordshire has the highest levels of violence than any other in England and Wales, a report has found.
Children at HMYOI Werrington said they carry knives because staff cannot keep them safe as inspectors reported almost 400 weapons were recovered in a year.
The number of assaults among children were also the highest. Provision of safety has been rated as poor.
The institution has been contacted by the BBC.
HM Inspectorate of Prisons visited the site near Stoke-on-Trent, which holds sentenced and remanded children aged 15 to 17 years of age, in January and February this year.
Of a prison population of 64, inspectors found 263 "keep apart" lists which indicate which individuals risked becoming violent if mixed, which the prison was "overly reliant" on.
"This ineffective and harmful arrangement was, in effect, a reactive process of risk avoidance, rather than risk management, and had come to totally dominate life in Werrington," Charlie Taylor, HM Chief Inspector of Prisons, said.
Records showed up to 105 children had been assaulted - with 31 hospitalised - and there had been a further 82 attacks on staff in the six months preceding the inspection.
'Horrifying' report
Keeping the children apart had a "severely detrimental effect" on the provision of education with learning being provided according to which children could mix with one another.
The site was last inspected in 2020 and 20 recommendations, nine of which were about areas of key concern, were made.
Provision of care has since dropped from good to reasonably good, inspectors said.
Encouraging signs that were highlighted were that there was a "safe and secure environment" which reduced the risk of self-harm and suicide with those at risk were identified at an early stage and given the necessary support and "innovative practice" towards sexual health services.
Overall, Mr Taylor said it was a "disappointing" visit.
"We were left with the sense that Werrington had lost its way and needed to rediscover a sense of purpose," he said.
The Howard League for Penal Reform, said the report was "one of the most horrifying" it had seen with the prison being barely half-full at the time of the visit yet children were still in danger.
"It is a 69-page document of failure that could be summarised in just seven words: prison is no place for a child," Andrea Coomber, chief executive said.
