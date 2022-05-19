Stoke-on-Trent's youngest lord mayor takes office
The youngest lord mayor in Stoke-on-Trent's history has taken office.
The 29-year-old Conservative councillor Faisal Hussain was officially sworn in on Thursday morning.
The self-employed businessman, who represents the Meir South ward, was first elected to the council in 2019.
The fourth generation British Kashmiri said it was an honour and a privilege to take on the role after being raised on a council estate by a single mother.
"When I was a young boy I met the lord mayor of the city at the time and was mesmerised by him, it was in that moment I knew I wanted to emulate him and also become lord mayor," he told those gathered in the council chamber.
"In my role I want to bring in new, fresh ideas and innovative ways of bringing communities together from all age groups and from all backgrounds. I believe that age should not be a barrier to any role in society and I hope that I can inspire many people out there, that if you work hard for something you want, you will succeed."
He said he had inherited his worth ethic from his grandfathers who came to help build Britain after World War Two.
He lives with his wife Nazma and their three children.
The council Leader Abi Brown said the city was "proud to be welcoming" and said Mr Hussain was "dedicated to the community he represents".
