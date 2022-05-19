Attempted murder arrest after man found stabbed in Shelton
Police have arrested a man on suspicion of attempted murder after a man was found with serious stab injuries.
The victim was discovered at a property on Lomas Street, in the Shelton area of Stoke-on-Trent at about 22:45 BST on Tuesday.
He was taken to hospital where he remains in a serious but stable condition, said Staffordshire Police.
The 41-year-old man from Newcastle remains in police custody.
