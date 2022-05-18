Prince William pays tribute to submariners at memorial unveiling

The Duke of Cambridge spoke of the "struggles" of the Submarine Service at the memorial's unveiling

Prince William has paid tribute to the indomitable spirit of the Royal Navy's submariners and their families as he unveiled a new memorial.

The Duke of Cambridge spoke of the struggles of the Submarine Service at the National Memorial Arboretum.

"You would be hard-pressed to find a more challenging environment to serve in," he said.

The monument at the site in Alrewas, Staffordshire, was designed through a competition.

Sculptor Paul Day created the memorial and the prince said he had "created a truly fitting memorial to those lost, and sadly, to those who may give their lives in years to come".

The duke met Gillian Molyneux, the widow of Lt Cdr Ian Molyneux, who was murdered on HMS Astute in 2011

During his visit, the duke met with submariners, veterans and some of their families, including of Lt Cdr Ian Molyneux, who was shot dead on HMS Astute after it docked in Southampton in April 2011.

His widow, Gillian Molyneux, told the prince the unveiling of the new memorial had been emotional.

The new memorial was designed through a competition

Everyone at the event was familiar with the long periods of separation and the uncertainty each day, the duke added.

"It is because of the continued resilience in the face of such challenges that we are gathered here now," he said.

Prince William met the families of submariners including 100-year-old Diana Mayes, who was widowed in 1943
Sea cadets met the duke during the ceremony

