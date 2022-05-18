Underground HS2 tunnel protesters defy eviction
- Published
Bailiffs are continuing to try and move protesters who are camped underground in a HS2 tunnel.
Protesters at Swynnerton, Staffordshire, have continue to stay put, but have raised concerns over the air quality.
HS2 said it was pumping air into the tunnels but have urged the group to leave.
This third camp set up by protesters in the county is at "Bluebell B", officially called Closepit Plantation.
Protester Jim Knaggs said: "It's a basic humanitarian issue to give people air.
"We've got our own air, we have done since the start of it, there's never been an issue with that."
Mr Knaggs said it was the underground bailiffs who were causing the issue with air quality.
The eviction has been going on for just over a week so far.
A spokesperson for HS2 Ltd said: "The safety of everyone connected with our works to secure HS2 land at Cash's Pit is our first priority."
It also said its tunnelling team is regularly using digital air quality monitoring equipment to ensure the quality of the tunnel atmosphere is maintained, as well as providing protesters with a system of communication so they are able to contact them in an event of an emergency.
In November 2021, HS2 protestors in Buckinghamshire camped underground for 28 days.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk