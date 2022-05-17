Stoke-on-Trent council set to reveal £56m levelling up plans
- Published
A council is set to reveal its multi-million pound plans for levelling up its city.
The leader of Stoke-on-Trent council has said £56m has been secured to make way for the "biggest city centre development site in the Midlands".
Plans include the creation of Etruscan Square with a 3,600-seater arena, 285 new homes and a three-star hotel.
"This will transform a significant part of our city centre," councillor Abi Brown said.
The scheme also includes a 701-space car park, a conference centre and commercial space.
A 1960s multi-storey car park is also set to be demolished to make way for a new transport facility which will host electrical charging points, customer facilities and cycle storage.
The East-West Precinct was demolished in 2019 to make way for the scheme which also covers Hanley's former bus station.
"We're passionate about Stoke-on-Trent and know we have an outstanding offer for development and investment," the council leader added.
Developers, investors and government departments are set to hear the plans today at UKREiiF - a real estate investment and infrastructure forum being held in Leeds.