Walleys Quarry: Residents warn of 'death trap' lorry queues
Residents have warned that queues of lorries outside a landfill site are a "death trap".
Motorists said they had to overtake into oncoming traffic on Cemetery Road because of HGVs parked outside Walleys Quarry in Silverdale, Staffordshire.
People in Silverdale have long demanded more stringent action over noxious emissions from the quarry.
Local resident Simmo Burgess said he spoke to a driver who was visibly upset after a near-miss on the road.
"Last week a woman came up to me literally crying, shaking, because the car nearly hit her head-on.
"And this has happened a couple of times... it's not a one-off," he told the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS).
A spokesperson for Staffordshire Police said: "We are aware of queuing vehicles waiting to get onto the site, queuing through the traffic lights and onto Cemetery Road."
The force said local patrols and officers from its Road Policing Unit "do attend where possible".
"Where any offences are committed, appropriate action will be taken," it added.
Mr Burgess said he would like the road painted with double yellow lines.
A spokesperson for Walleys Quarry Ltd said there were minor delays on Thursday morning as traffic was particularly bad in the area.
They added: "In response to community requests, we are submitting a planning application that will allow us to open the site gates earlier in the morning to take lorries off the road.
"This application will not extend operating hours on the landfill."
