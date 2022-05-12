Voters in Stoke call for PM to deliver on levelling up
Voters in Stoke-on-Trent have called on the government to deliver on levelling up pledges as the cabinet met in the city.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson visited Middleport Pottery for a cabinet meeting with Michael Gove.
"We are ministers representing the whole of the United Kingdom," said Mr Gove.
Mr Gove visited the former Royal Doulton factory site, where new houses are being developed.
The Secretary of State for Levelling Up added that the "reason why we are here, is to see what more needs to be done".
Agnes Nigo Wani, one of the first residents at the former pottery site, said: "People are really struggling and something needs to be done to ensure that people are brought up to the level that they can also cope with the rising cost of living".