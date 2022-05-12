Ted Hankey: Former darts champion jailed for sexual assault
- Published
Former world darts champion Ted Hankey has been jailed for two years for a sexual assault caught on camera.
Hankey, 54, from Berry Hill, Stoke-on-Trent, pinned down the young woman and, with an "air of entitlement", sexually assaulted her, Chester Crown Court heard.
He pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing to the attack on 10 September in Crewe.
The darts player, nicknamed The Count, was the BDO world champion in 2000 and 2009.
The court previously heard the victim was aged between 16 and 18.
Judge Steven Everett, Recorder of Chester, said Hankey would have "denied it to the bitter end" if the attack had not been caught on film.
The footage was played to the judge after the courtroom had been cleared of public and press.
