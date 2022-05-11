Leek crash: Family pay tribute to sister after fatal collision
A woman who died in a single vehicle crash was "loved by so many", her family have said.
Kelsey Stuttard was found in a white Audi A3 on Macclesfield Road, Leek, at 03:10 BST on Saturday, Staffordshire Police said.
The 31-year-old, from Cheadle, near Stockport, died at the scene from her injuries.
Her family said she was a "caring, loving" sister and auntie who "was cruelly taken away far too soon".
