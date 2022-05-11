Caribbean monument planned for National Memorial Arboretum
- Published
Proposals for a monument to honour Caribbean men and women who have served in Britain's armed forces have been submitted.
The National Caribbean Monument Memorial is planned for Staffordshire's National Memorial Arboretum.
The proposals have been drawn up by the National Caribbean Monument Charity.
Its application said the aim was to "strengthen the bonds" with the UK's Caribbean community, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
The arboretum in Alrewas is home to nearly 400 memorials, including those dedicated to the Fleet Air Arm, Quaker Service and Parachute Regiment.
A statement submitted with the charity's application to Lichfield District Council said the country's Caribbean community had at times "been overlooked", particularly in the armed forces.
The monument will "create a lasting legacy for present and future generations", the charity added.
A fundraising page has also been started by the group to raise £500,000 to pay for the new memorial which will depict four servicemen and women.
The charity is being spearheaded by retired RAF officer Donald Campbell, from Tipton, West Midlands.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk