Boy bitten in face by dog in Stoke-on-Trent needs hospital treatment
- Published
A nine-year-old boy has needed hospital treatment after being bitten in the face by a dog.
Police are looking for the dog's owners after the incident on Belgrave Road, in Dresden, Stoke-on-Trent, near Belgrave St. Bartholomew's Academy.
A suspected owner of the large, brown/ginger Staffordshire bull terrier is white, about 5ft 6in tall and aged in her late 30s with brown hair.
She was with a man at the time of the incident on 20 April, police said.
He is described as described as white, roughly 6ft tall, in his 40s, of a medium build with grey crewcut hair and a full grey beard.
He was wearing slim blue jeans and a black polo with blue and red lines on the collar.
Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information should contact Staffordshire Police.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk