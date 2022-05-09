Commuter faces £800 fare hike after Avanti train service cancellation
- Published
A commuter says he will have to pay about an extra £800 a year due to the cancellation of a rail service.
Dan Wilson said hundreds of people used Avanti West Coast's 07:45 from Stoke-on-Trent to Manchester Piccadilly.
He has been handing out flyers in protest, saying there was "no warning" it was stopping from Monday.
The rail operator said the service was being "withdrawn until September as a temporary measure due to staff shortages".
Mr Wilson, 39, who has been using the service from Stoke-on-Trent for 10 years, said the change would make his current Avanti West Coast season ticket "worthless".
The busy service, which stops at Macclesfield and Stockport, got to Manchester at 08:25, but the next Avanti train arrives after 09:00.
"No one wants to get to work at 09:30 in the morning," the university technician said, adding people would use an alternative train, which took 20 minutes longer.
"This is already absolutely rammed as it is only three carriages long and stops at every major village on route," he said.
Mr Wilson said not being able to use the season ticket would have a "quite significant" impact financially.
He said purchasing an equivalent 12-month season ticket with another operator would set him back about £800.
He added on most week days the 07:45 service was used by about 300 passengers, but he had not seen the change advertised at the station in Stoke-on-Trent or on trains.
Mr Wilson said some people he had spoken to seemed "resigned" to facing longer journeys, but others told him they were also unhappy and would be complaining.
Avanti was among operators which reduced services previously to cope with staff shortages due to the emergence of the Omicron variant of Covid-19.
Ina short statement, the firm said the cancellation of the 07:45 was temporary.
"The train is planned to return in September and our timetable is subject to regular review in collaboration with stakeholders from government, Network Rail and industry partners," a spokesperson said.