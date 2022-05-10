Newcastle-under-Lyme Labour group leader steps down
- Published
The Labour group leader on Newcastle-under-Lyme Borough Council has stepped down, citing recent health problems.
Mike Stubbs, who represents Talke & Butt Lane ward, will remain a councillor.
It comes after the Conservatives retained control of the council, gaining two extra seats.
Mr Stubbs said he owed it to his family to heal properly and represent those in his ward as a "fit and able local councillor".
Following last week's election, in which all 44 seats were up for election, the Conservatives now hold 25 seats and Labour have 19.
In a statement, Mr Stubbs thanked his fellow Labour councillors for their commitment and congratulated them on their wins.
"The timing is also made so much easier as I look at the level of quality contained within the group, not just with the established members, but looking at the nine fresh faces that will bring a resurgence in our ability to scrutinise, mobilise across the community, and hold the administration to account within full council," he said.
"It has been my honour, and indeed pleasure, to lead the Labour group on two occasions totalling three years or so but I'm now looking forward to supporting the successful applicant for leader and hope I can be of use to them as we begin the next electoral cycle that will surely test the patience of each and every one of us."
