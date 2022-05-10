Charity creates gift packs for isolated people in Stoke-on-Trent
- Published
A charity is putting together gift boxes as a way to provide support to people struggling with loneliness.
The isolation packs contain candles, bathing products, plant seeds, craft activities and information about sources of support.
Anyone within Stoke-on-Trent who feels they are socially isolated can apply to the Brighter Futures charity for a pack.
Sophie Henaughan from the charity said about 100 boxes had been prepared.
"We run a number of different groups which we have set up as part of this suicide prevention project to respond to loneliness and isolation and the impact it has seen on mental health for people is quite phenomenal," she said.
"It is important for us all to start talking more about isolation and starting to connect again and start those conversations with people and check in on your loved ones."
She said the donation of the boxes coincides with Mental Health Awareness Week, which is focussing on the experience of loneliness.
Ms Henaughan is working with GP practices and social prescribers which usually work with isolated people to find people in need.
She said, with more funding, the charity hoped to be able to widen the distribution of the boxes around Staffordshire.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk