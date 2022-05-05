New Lidl store set to be built in Hanley despite Tesco objections
A new Lidl supermarket is set to be built in Hanley despite a late objection from Tesco.
The retailer expressed concerns over the impact on town centre trade and the sustainability of the development.
Members of Stoke-on-Trent City Council planning committee, however, approved the proposals, saying they would be positive for the city centre.
The Lidl will be built off Lichfield Street, on land previously owned by Endeka Ceramics.
Ten alternative sites were considered for the supermarket, but were not considered suitable.
