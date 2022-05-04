Man found dead in Kidsgrove may have been hit by a vehicle
A man who was found dead at a property may have been hit by a vehicle the day before, police say.
Officers were called to an address in Lamb Street, Kidsgrove, Staffordshire, at about 12:15 BST on Sunday.
The 44-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics and his death is being treated as unexplained.
The man may have been hit by a vehicle on Saturday when he was walking in the Market Street area, police said, and asked for witnesses to contact them.
The driver and any witnesses to the collision have been urged to contact the force who said the incident had not been reported to them or the ambulance service.
