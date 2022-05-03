Cat rescued from abandoned building in Stoke-on-Trent
- Published
A cat has been rescued from an abandoned building after being trapped for up to a week.
The unfortunate moggy was discovered in a boarded up building in Stoke-on-Trent last week, the RSPCA said.
It was heard by an employee at the building at Festival Heights Retail Park on Greyhound Way who alerted vets who then called the RSPCA.
Officers were able to capture the cat, who it said is doing well, and are now searching for its owners.
"We're not sure how long he had been in the building," RSPCA inspector Natalie Perehovsky said.
"He was there for at least a day, but we think it could have been a week, since the boards were put up over the broken windows."
"Following a check over, he seemed to be healthy, but was kept in overnight," she continued.
"Unfortunately as he is not microchipped we don't know if he has an owner out there searching for him."
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk