Ukraine war: Teacher given JCB role after fleeing Ukraine bombs
A British man who fled Ukraine with his family has been given a job with digger maker JCB.
Harry Richardson, an English teacher, has returned to his home town Leek, Staffordshire, with his Ukrainian wife Alina and her daughter and grandson.
The family had sheltered in a basement in Uman before escaping to Moldova.
He will mentor students at JCB Academy after being offered a job by JCB chairman Lord Bamford who saw his story on BBC Midlands Today.
Lord Bamford said people in Britain were following the plight of residents in Ukraine.
"I think British people are very moved by it and certainly I and my family as well feel [this]. I mean, it is so utterly shocking.
"These people are having their lives destroyed."
Mr Richardson, who moved to Ukraine three years ago, previously said his family put some belongings in a "suitcase and two or three bags" and left everything else behind.
Their difficult journey to the border included being stopped 18 times at road blocks by soldiers and police, he said.
Mr Richardson said he left behind people he had lived and worked with, with sadness but hoped to "carry on drawing people's attention to the horror of what is being experienced".
He said teaching English at the JCB Academy "brings a certain amount of normality back".
"It reminds me of where I was in terms of my career, my aspirations. So it's really nice to get back to poetry and literature and not bombs and explosions," he said.
