Peak District crash: Pedestrian dies after Rushton Spencer collision
A man has died after he was hit by a car in the Peak District.
The pedestrian, in his 20s, suffered critical injuries after he was struck by a grey Audi A3 on the A523 in Rushton Spencer shortly before 16:00 BST on 1 May.
He died a day later after being taken to hospital with life-threatening head injuries, police said.
Staffordshire Police said the driver remained at the scene and is assisting officers with their inquiries.
The force has issued an appeal for witnesses or anyone who has dashcam footage to come forward.
