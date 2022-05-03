Hanley DWP site offering no alternative jobs after office closure, union says
- Published
Employees at a closing government office have not been offered any other employment locally, a union says.
The DWP site in Hanley, Stoke-on-Trent, is closing to move to better offices and increase employment, the government said.
Hanley is one of 13 sites where moving within the sector is not offered, said the Public and Commercial Services Union (PCS).
More than 200 jobs are at risk of redundancy due to the office closure.
Mark Page, from the PCS said, "We know that our members on site are devastated by this news, although probably not entirely surprised."
North Staffordshire PCS branch secretary, Peter Rofe, said, the closure was unexpected as the centre was on the DWP's 'long-term retention' list.
"Members were shocked and there was a palpable sense of anger with the decision", he said.