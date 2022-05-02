Peak District crash: Pedestrian badly hurt in Rushton Spencer collision
A man suffered life-threatening head injuries when he was hit by a car in the Peak District.
The pedestrian in his 20s was hit by a grey Audi A3 on the A523 in Rushton Spencer shortly before 16:00 BST on Sunday.
He was taken to hospital by air ambulance and remains in a critical condition, said Staffordshire Police.
"The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and is assisting officers with their inquiries," the force added.
Police said he had been taken to hospital with life-threatening head injuries and appealed for witnesses or anyone who had dashcam footage to come forward.
Sgt Richard Moors said: "We are keen to speak to anyone who saw what happened and who may be able to help us understand the circumstances in the lead-up to the collision.
"Anyone who may have footage of the scene prior to the crash is asked to contact us."